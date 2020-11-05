ALL three emergency services were called out to a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they were called out to North Grimston near Malton at 10:52am today by the police to a two vehicle road traffic collision between a car and a delivery van.
A spokesman for the service said: "One occupant from each vehicle was out on arrival of fire and rescue and being treated on scene by paramedics for minor injuries.
"Crews assisted with stabilising van on bankside."
