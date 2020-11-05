YORK's effort to reduce the level of coronavirus "appears to be working", the city's director of Public Health has said.

The local Test and Trace system, which contacts people who need to self-isolate but the national system has not managed to reach, has successfully contacted 83 per cent of its contact in the first week - higher than the national average of 60 per cent.

Speaking at the York Council Question and Answer Session, Director of Public Health, Sharon Stoltz, said cases were falling on average each week in the city - while the rate of positive cases had fallen to 12 per cent of all tests carried out.

This is down from 18 per cent when the city entered the Tier 2 system last month.

But Ms Stoltz added that the level of covid-related patients in York Hospital was increasing.

She added: "The latest data shows that the number of positive cases of Covid in York is coming down. .

"It's coming down across all age groups, which is really positive.

"The proportion of tests coming back as positive - that positive rate - is also reduced.

"It's now just under 12 per cent so that' fallen quite significantly over the last few weeks.

"We're also managing to keep local outbreaks, in care homes and schools, well under control.

"We're seeing an increase in covid-related patients in York Hospital, and GP practices are still very busy as well."

Ms Stoltz added that she hopes York will move into Tier 1, adding: "We will have brought our figures down so successfully that we won't go back into Tier 2 - which will mean life will be a lot easier for our businesses and residents as well."