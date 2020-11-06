As shops and businesses are forced to shut for the second national lockdown, local residents are being urged to spend their pounds in York if they can.

With 65 per cent of the city’s businesses independently run, from retailers to sole traders, we have produced a snapshot guide of some of the many enterprises that would welcome, and need, your support over the coming weeks.

York Retail Forum's Phil Pinder highlighted that many shops will be offering click and collect - unlike during the first lockdown - or will be on the end of the phone to take orders and arrange home deliveries.

Before parting with your pounds with major online giants, why not take that extra time to find out whether you could help local businesses instead.

This guide is by no means exhaustive but offers a snapshot of some of what's on offer in and around York.

Guide to what small businesses in York are doing during lockdown

Dreamboats and Carousels, by Kim Chambers, in York

Offers floral design gift bouquets, wreaths, flower arrangements for the home, funeral flowers, wedding flowers, corporate contracts. Wedding planning and coordination too.

Offering safe and contactless free home delivery in York, and a small fee for further afield Get in touch at www.dreamboatsandcarousels.co.uk or Instagram @dreamboatsandcarousels or phone at 07900397427.

Julia Healey Photography

Julia is a photographer based in Huntington, specialising in weddings, portraiture and pet portraiture. She also has experience with property photography, and has helped other small businesses during lockdown by providing stock images and portfolio images.

"I'm sadly now not allowed to operate with the new restrictions, but my Christmas mini photoshoot sessions will hopefully be able to go ahead on Saturday and Sunday, December 5 and 6, and I am selling gift vouchers for any amount towards any of my services which people are welcome and encouraged to purchase as gifts for loved ones," she said.

Get in touch at www.juliahealeyphotography.com or 07837411827.

York Dance Works

Their covid-secure dance classes are moving online during lockdown 2 with dance & fitness classes for children and adults, including ballet, tap, jazz, ballroom, Zumba, & Dance Fitness.

For details, email yorkdanceworks@live.co.uk or find on Facebook.

Throw a Dog A Bone

Throw a Dog a Bone, run by Michaela Bell, is based in Selby but covers further afield to Escrick and Stillingfleet. It offers pet care to all animals, dog walking day care. Michaela also makes her own dog treats and advent calendars for dogs which people can buy direct from the website. "I am still working through lockdown to care for animals for those who are out working on the front line and happy to help new people as well," she said.

"We also offer a pet taxi service so if you need to get your pet to the vet and can’t do it yourself then we can safely."

During lockdown Michaela has taken a 1995 London taxi and rebuilt it into a pet taxi.

She also supports pensions4paws charity, which helps retired police and fire/rescue dogs rehome with medical bills, by donating money for every product sold and supplying the charity with biscuits to sell on their website.

www.throwadogabone.co.uk

Trish Fletcher

Trish is a York-based artist who creates textile pictures and needle felted animals and birds. She normally has a stall at Sherriff Hutton Village Market.

With no way of selling after the March market, she opened an online shop on Folksy and on The Countryside store. Trish takes commissions, and can deliver locally or post using Royal Mail.

For details visit www.trishfletchercountryartist.co.uk Get in touch on 07914938069.

Charles Alexander Jewellery

Poppleton & Nun Monkton

We offer bespoke jewellery commissions, design, remodel & recycling of unworn jewellery. We also offer a repair, clean and polish service.

In lockdown they still offer collection and delivery for local customers, along with online consultations and postage delivery for those further afield.

Contact via phone on 07496997825 or email on charlesalexander.jewellery@gmail.com or via www.ca-jewellery.co.uk

The Butcher's Block 3 Gerard Avenue, Burnholme, York

This traditional butcher's shop is full of local meats, poultry, handmade sausages, with special offers, chutneys, pies, bread, Yorkshire cheeses, apple juice, biscuits, sauces along with Christmas meat boxes and festive meats.

Open 7.30am to 4pm, Tuesday to Friday; 7am to 1pm Saturday.

They also do home deliveries city wide, Tuesday to Saturday. Order by calling 01904 424708. Email - info@thebutchersblock.co.uk or order online at www.thebutchersblock.co.uk

Haxby Bakehouse

Remaining open during lockdown to supply customers with bread, groceries and cakes. Only two customers are permitted in the bakery at any time, and masks must be worn, and hands sanitised. You can pre-order during the day and pick up later.

Phil Clayton, at Haxby Bakehouse, pictured on its 10th anniversary

Mr Chippy, Church Street.

Mr Chippy, a family-run fish and chip shop, remained open during the first lockdown and is staying open for deliveries and takeaway this time.

Its recently-launched new vegan ‘fish’ and chips is being offered on delivery through its own Mr Chippy app and Uber eats. It has launched a new app where customers can receive 25 per cent off their first order which also means they get more of the profit when customers use it.

Contact at 01904 672888 or email: max@mrchippyyork.co.uk

Balloon Tree Farmshop

The cafe is closed but the farmshop is open, selling locally-sourced and fresh produce. They are now taking Christmas orders. open daily from 9am to 5.3pm.

Valkyrie Cakes by Tasha

Run from home in York, Tasha is fully registered and insured, and holds a Level 2 certificate in Food Safety and Hygiene. She offers bespoke cakes, cupcakes, giant cookies, vegan bakes and other goodies.

"I plan to bake and deliver treat boxes over the next month or two as we enter a second lockdown, in the hope that they offer a much needed pick me up to York residents!"

Details at www.facebook.com/ValkyrieCakesYork; Instagram - @valkyrie_cak=es; email valkyriecakes@outlook.co.uk

Tullivers, York

Tullivers remains open as usual for the foreseeable, from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

Music Room, Lendal

The shop is closed to the public but can process telephone and email orders for delivery or collection (by prior arrangement) from Monday to Friday, 9am to 12pm. Visit york@musicroom.com or phone 01904 658836.

Yorkshire Soap Company, Blake Street, York

Still trading online at Yorkshiresoap.co.uk and also doing a call and collect from store. They are taking telephone orders on 01904890346 Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 5pm. The orders can then be collected usually within one hour from the store. Anyone with a York address can receive 10% off the online shop throughout November using code YORK.

The Little Yorkshire Candle Company, 72 Goodramgate, York

Selling things that make you feel good including candles, cards, well-being items and gifts, it will accept online orders and is offering delivery and a click and collect service every Wednesday and Saturday in lockdown starting on November 11.

thelittleyorkshirecandlecompany.co.uk Email info@thelittleyorkshirecandlecompany.co.uk

Oakbloke.co.uk

Run from home in Skelton, York, Matthew - aka Oakbloke - offers bespoke homemade oak gifts like chopping boards, coasters and baubles with lots of York-themed items.

Without Christmas markets, Oakbloke is selling online. Can do online deliveries but also collection where possible.

Visit www.oakbloke.co.uk or Facebook page oakbloke for most current offers and York goods.

Laura Toomer Photography - Strensall

Usually busy with Christmas mini sessions, which are now not possible, Laura is offering digital Christmas photos for £20.

Instead of clients visiting her home for a photo shoot, Laura will be guiding the client to get the best photograph possible themselves which they can send to Laura who will then recreate her popular Christmas images.

Get in touch on facebook at Laura Toomer Photography or email lauratoomerphotography@hotmail.com

With Love Invitations UK, South Milford

A celebratory wedding stationery, stationery, gifts & frames business, providing a homemade & bespoke service. Online orders can be delivered locally or posted. Contact Rachel Morrow at design@withloveinvitations.co.uk or visit www.withloveinvitations.net of facebook: withloveinvitationsuk

Linda Rodgers Art & Design Haxby, York.

Linda, an artist specialising in acrylic paintings, is offering personalised commissions based on pets, wildlife and objects. Since lockdown she is selling her art online via her Facebook shop and via Etsy (LindaRodgersArt) in lieu of craft fairs.

Get in touch at www.lindarodgersartanddesign.com, or phone: 07834825134.

Post A Pug

Launched in the first lockdown as a way for people to tell loved ones they were thinking about them when visiting was banned.

They offer Pug soft toys and accessories, including packages such as a Pamper Package which includes a hot water bottle and bath bombs. “Travel Package” which includes travel mug and a luggage tags plus much more including face coverings.

Contact free delivery with a free personalised message.Visit www.postapug.co.uk or email youpostapug@gmail.co.uk



* If you are a local small business, email your business name, location, details of what you're offering in lockdown, and how customers can contact you to Business Editor nadia.jeffersonbrown@thepress.co.uk by Monday 9 November. Please be aware, we cannot guarantee all entries will be included.