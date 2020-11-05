A prolific shoplifter will spend Christmas behind bars because he continued to steal after a court gave him a chance.
Exactly a week before Stephen Robert Wainwright was jailed, a deputy district judge let him keep his freedom by giving him a suspended prison term when sentencing him for two offences of shop theft.
But the 38-year-old didn't stop stealing and when he appeared before York Magistrates Court for the second time in seven days, he was locked up.
Wainwright, of Barlby Road, Barlby, pleaded guilty to five offences of theft and one of assault.
He was jailed for 20 weeks.
The offences were committed in Selby town centre.
As he started his sentence, a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The Selby District Neighbourhood Policing Team will not tolerate such offenders and we will continue to tackle this type of criminal behaviour.
We urge residents and businesses to report any suspicious activity and incidents to North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."
Comments are closed on this article.