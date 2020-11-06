Tuesday was a busy day for Melanie Liley. As York Hospital Trust’s deputy chief operating officer she’s responsible for much of the day-to-day running of two big hospitals - one in York and one in Scarborough.

But as the Trust’s Silver commander, she’s also in charge of the team of doctors, nurses and managers preparing for an expected surge in Covid cases this winter.

In York and Scarborough, that surge has already begun.

While the number of new Covid infections across the city of York has been falling, at York Hospital, the number of patients with coronavirus is on the rise. By the end of last week, there were 28 patients at York Hospital with confirmed coronavirus - and a further six ‘suspected’ cases. By this week, that had risen to 40 confirmed cases and one suspected case. There are also several patients who have tested negative but who show symptoms of Covid.

In Scarborough, the picture is even worse - confirmed cases were up from seven last week to 36 this week.

Across the two hospitals, meanwhile, the number of Covid-related patient deaths since the pandemic began had risen by yesterday to 237: up from 229 last week.

The Press had been due to interview Ms Liley mid-morning on Tuesday. Instead, she was busy in meetings planning how to deal with the worrying rise in cases - and overseeing the conversion of a third ward in York to deal with Covid patients. A specialist ward has also been set aside in York for patients who may have the condition but who have not yet tested positive; and a third Covid ward has also been set up in Scarborough.

It was 7pm, therefore, before the 54-year-old mother of two got home and was able to take a call from The Press. She began by apologising for the delay. “It has caused you a lot of inconvenience...” she said.

Hospital managers are worried about the increase in Covid cases. Their concern is made worse by the fact that many Covid patients are displaying more severe symptoms. “We have seen a significant increase in numbers, and the severity of symptoms is definitely higher,” said Ms Liley, a former physiotherapist who has moved into hospital management. “This is putting us under significant pressure.”

The hope is that the continued fall in new Covid infections in York, coupled with the effects of lockdown, will eventually lead to a reduction in Covid cases at York Hospital.

But with Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning this week that the number of Covid-19 deaths could be twice as high this winter as in the first wave of the pandemic, and with the NHS being moved yesterday to its highest state of alert, the hospital is taking nothing for granted.

It has plans in place to deal with a Covid surge - or even a ‘super surge’, Ms Liley says.

Converting a general ward to a Covid ward takes preparation. Existing patients have first to be discharged or transferred - perhaps to a community care facility, or back home with a package of support.

That is a process that needs to be planned in advance: the last thing anyone wants is for patients to be shuffled from ward to ward, unit to unit. The bottom line is that patients will never be discharged from hospital if they are not ready, Ms Liley says. “That is always a clinical decision.”

Once patients have been moved off a ward, however, it can then be ‘reconfigured’ fairly quickly. The process involves reducing the number of beds for social distancing reasons; introducing air flow units; and designating specific Covid staff.

If Covd cases continue to increase, further Covid wards may well have to be set up in York - at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, there were 11. Covid ‘surge’ plans also involve using facilities at the private Ramsay and Nuffield hospitals in York for non-Covid patients. “The Harrogate Nuffield Hospital is also being readied,” Ms Liley said. “That’s a great back-up plan to have.”

The real problem, however, is not beds, but staff. Staffing levels are challenging, Ms Liley admits - especially with some staff off sick, with Covid or other conditions.

Despite the precautions taken in hospitals to ensure staff don’t get Covid, sometimes inevitably they do catch the virus. It isn’t always at work, Ms Liley stresses. Frontline medics are ordinary people, too. They have families, and children. Sometimes they can contract the virus from a family member.

The bottom line is that, if a member of staff falls ill, whether with the virus or something else, they need time off work to recover. That puts increasing strain on other members of staff.

With the dual threats of a surge in coronavirus cases and the onset of winter and seasonal illnesses, staff morale at the hospital is ‘variable’, Ms Liley admitted.

“Staff are tired, and they are anxious. But we have been through this before (in the first wave of Covid). We learned lots from that, we have some really good experience, and we are well-stocked with PPE and other equipment.”

With Covid cases expected to rise further, however, the pressures on staff are only going to increase.

Bank and agency staff can be used to cover gaps - and staff are ready to be flexible, Ms Liley says, working overtime, or moving to an area where they do not normally work. The hospital also has a close working relationship with other regional hospitals. If necessary, non-Covid patients can be transferred between hospitals to ease pressures.

But if the worst comes to the worst and Covid cases do increase rapidly, other hospital activities - planned, non-urgent operations and procedures - may have to be reduced. That would free up staff to be redeployed to Covid wards.

It is not an option that the hospital will use lightly. Waiting lists grew enormously during the first wave of the pandemic. York Hospital has only just begun to get to grips with the backlog. The last thing they want is to stop doing the routine procedures that can make such a difference to people’s lives. “At the moment, we are desperately trying to protect and manage as much of the elective work as we can,” Ms Liley said.

But that may have to change. The hospital will continue to treat cancer patients and carry out urgent operations and procedures. But there may come a point when routine and non-urgent treatments have to be scaled back again.

For now, however, the hospital is keen that patients should keep their appointments. Yes, there will be concerns about coming to hospital while the number of Covid patients is rising, Ms Liley admits. “But if patients are due to come in, it is because they need to,” she said.

The hospital remains safe for patients, she stressed. There are strict infection control procedures in place and Covid patients are kept in separate areas of the hospital to minimise the risk of infection. “We don’t mix patients!” she said.

Any patients coming into hospital for planned procedures are also given a Covid test first as part of their pre-admission procedures. “So it is still safe for patients to come, and we don’t want them not to come.”