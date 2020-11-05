THE operator behind York's new e-scooters is planning to give them an artificial noise so that blind and partially sighted pedestrians can hear them coming.
TIER recently launched a year-long electric scooter trial in York and it emerged last week that nearly 1,000 trips had been taken on them in the first week of the rental scheme.
The company said there were more than two million people who were blind or partially sighted in the UK and concerns had been expressed about the e-scooters being hard to detect when approaching.
Now it had committed to adding sound to its vehicles to alert people of their approach, partnering with national charity Thomas Pocklington Trust to design the feature and roll it out across its fleet in 2021.
Charles Colquhoun,CEO of the Thomas Pocklington Trust,welcomed the move, saying that 'silent, heavy and fast e-scooters represent a real danger to blind and partially sighted people.'