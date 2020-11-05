RESIDENTS and staff from a care village in York have put together a banner to remember those lost during war time.
Manager at the Chocolate Works Care Village in York, Sarah Paskett, came up with the idea for staff and residents to contribute towards making a Remembrance Day banner.
The banner, made up of four bed sheets, includes the words ‘Lest We Forget’ made up of poppies created from tissue, paper, card and egg boxes.
Gladys Holmes, wellbeing and engagement assistant at the home said: “The residents have been very busy and and they’ve loved being involved in something that signifies their respect for the fallen.”
“This really has been a group effort, and has been a lovely distraction from what’s happening in the world right now.”
The home’s new “masterpiece,” is now on display in the care village’s atrium.
Gladys went on to say: “We encouraged everyone to wear red for the occasion.”