YORK'S bus operators have confirmed that the vast majority of bus services in York will continue to be available during the lockdown from today (Thursday) – for essential travel only.

Unless residents or commuters are travelling for work, education or for other legally permitted reasons, Government advice is that people must currently stay at home unless travelling for these reasons.

All services will be operating as normal, except:

• The open top sight-seeing services operated by City Sightseeing and Golden Tours

• The CityZap service – although travel between York and Leeds will still be available on Coastliner services, which serve the same route.

First York, Arriva, Connexions, Reliance, York Pullman and East Yorkshire Buses confirm that none of their services will change.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport at City of York Council, said: “At a difficult time for everyone it’s important that York’s bus services will continue to be available to support essential journeys for key workers and students.

“Over the next month, we must continue to follow all safety measures including Hands. Face. Space and look after ourselves and each other during this difficult period.

“Passengers are encouraged to visit www.itravelyork.info for bus timetable information, or operators’ own websites.”

Commenting on behalf of the York Quality Bus Partnership, Marc Bichtemann, managing director of First York, said: “York’s bus operators have worked hard to maintain almost all of their pre-lockdown services. We continue with daily enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures so that bus services are safe and encourage passengers to use contactless payment, when possible.

“Compliance with wearing a face covering, unless exempt, remains high and we are confident that customers will continue to do so through lockdown and play their part in keeping everyone safe.

“The Government guidance to operators is also to increase ventilation to maintain a fresh air flow, which is why windows should remain open. We are grateful for the support of customers in not closing windows, even as the weather becomes colder. ”

Government advice on public transport is:

You must avoid travelling within the UK and stay at home, unless you are travelling for work, education or for other legally permitted reasons.

You must wear a face covering on public transport and in substantially enclosed areas of transport hubs in England. You will be breaking the law if you fail to do so and could be fined.

Some people don’t have to wear a face covering for health, age or disability reasons.

It is important to wash or sanitise your hands before and after touching your face covering.

If you need to dispose of your face covering, use ‘black bag’ waste bins or litter bins. You should not use a recycling bin.