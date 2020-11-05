THERE have been three further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of Covid deaths within the trust now stands at 237.
Two of the three further deaths were sadly recorded at York Hospital and one at Scarborough.
There have been a further 49 deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 236 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 33,873.
Patients were aged between 27 and 99 years old. All except 18, aged 48 to 96 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from Octovber 23 to 4 November 4.
Their families have been informed.