THE Argos store in York city centre will never reopen, its owners confirmed today.

The catalogue shop in Piccadilly closed at the start of the lockdown in March and failed to reopen its doors when non-essential shops were allowed to start trading again in the summer.

Its owners Sainsbury's had repeatedly declined to say whether - or when - it would finally reopen, but the company confirmed today that it would remain permanently closed, in a further blow for the centre.

A spokeswoman told The Press: "Any standalone Argos store which has not reopened since March will remain closed permanently."

She was unable to say whether another standalone Argos shop, at Clifton Moor, which did reopen after the last lockdown, would now stay open permanently or be scheduled for closure later.

She said: "We have shared plans to open 350 more Argos stores in Sainsbury’s and Argos collection points in supermarkets and convenience stores by March 2024.

"As a result of this, we will no longer need as many Argos standalone stores and so we have said that we will close around 420 branches, bringing the UK Argos standalone store estate to around 100 by March 2024."

She said that while some stores had remained closed since March, many employees had been redeployed to help in other Argos stores and Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

"They will continue to do this during the consultation process and we will do everything possible to find them alternative roles within the business by the time this concludes in the New Year."