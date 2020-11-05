THIS was York's premier shopping street at high noon today - with barely a shopper in sight.
The second national lockdown has led to the closure of all but a handful of businesses in Coney Street, and the crowds who thronged the street only yesterday had all but disappeared this lunchtime.
The shops which remained open were Boots, WH Smith and the Post Office and Holland & Barrett, with Poundland - which also stayed open during the first lockdown - having recently closed down permanently.
Some shops, such as Waterstones, still had staff inside today, dealing with click and collect orders for items.
Several takeaways were also open, in line with Government guidance - The Cornish Bakery,Krispy Kreme and the Bubble tea chop Chatime.
Around the corner in Davygate, Betty's Tearoom was closed, with staff taking advantage of the opportunity to dress a Christmas tree, but the adjacent shop remained open.
Other key tourist streets such as Shambles were also deserted, but there were still some pedestrians wandering around the city centre, and one trader said they expected more people to return as they got fed up of staying at home.
