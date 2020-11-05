A NEW Christmas event at Castle Howard has been cancelled due to the latest lockdown.

The popular attraction near Malton has announced its light and sound extravaganza, Wish Upon a Frozen Star, will not go ahead.

A spokesperson said: "Following the government announcement of a second national lockdown from November 5 until December 2 we have spent a lot of time as a senior team trying to find ways to make the light show event work, however the conclusion is that it is not logistically or financially viable to try to delay the get in period and the opening of the event.

"All bookers will be contacted by See Tickets to organise refunds and we thank you for your support, and understand there will be many disappointed people.

"We are extremely disappointed ourselves not to be able to make this new magical event happen this year, but the safety of our staff, our visitors and the financial stability of the organisation have to take priority to ensure we can come back next year with another Christmas event that will once again surprise and delight our visitors."

Under the latest restrictions, visitors to Castle Howard will still be able to visit the gardens, grounds and adventure playground.

The farm shop, garden centre and take away coffee shop will also remain open, and at the weekends the Boathouse Café will open as a takeaway

Castle Howard is hoping for both Father Christmas in the house and the courtyard grotto from December 4, but appearances in the house between November 28 and December 3 will be cancelled. Organisers will be in touch about refunds.