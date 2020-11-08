LONDON is an exciting city with plenty of culture- but the city falls short when it comes to value for money, especially when it comes to property.

According to Zoopla, the average house price in London is £666,264 which is £381,176 more expensive than the average house price in York.

Right now, there is a one bedroom flat for sale in London and it is on the market for jaw-dropping £600,000.

This London flat is on the market for £600,000 (Photo: Zoopla)

For the price of just one London flat, we could buy several properties in York.

Here are some of the properties you could buy in the city for the same price as this one London flat:

Monkton Road, Huntington

£110,000

Monkton Road property (Photo: Zoopla)

Like the London listing, this is a one bedroom flat- except it’s £490,000 cheaper.

While it is in need of moderinsation and refurbishment, the lounge is described as “well-proportioned” and there is a lovely lawned garden to the rear.

Cromer Street

£160,000

The kitchen (Photo: Zoopla)

This one bed cottage is just a short distance from York city centre.

The end terraced property is described as “beautifully presented” and it has been newly converted and fitted.

On the ground floor is an open plan living room and kitchen with an “array” of fitted appliances.

Outside, homeowners benefit from a large courtyard garden.

Newborough Street

£180,000

Newborough Street (Photo: Zoopla)

Thus “suberbly presented” terraced property has two bedrooms and an “attractive” courtyard garden.

Ideally located, the property is less than a mile from York city centre and the railway station.

The living room has been designed with comfort in mind as it has a log burner fire.

Allan Street

£150,000

Inside the Allan Street property (Photo: Zoopla)

If you’re a first time buyer then this property could be ideal for you.

The one bedroom terraced house is in the popular area of Clifton with easy access to York city centre.

It has a “great size” double bedroom” and a fully enclosed courtyard to the rear of the property.

