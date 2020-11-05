AS York prepares for the second wave of coroanvirus, and another month of lockdown, a leading doctor at York Hospital said the first wave has left a damaging effect on the health system that the hospital is struggling to fix now.

Dr Lee who is moving on to fight the pandemic in a new role as a Consultant in Public Health with Public Health England said: “There were around 163 deaths in York, mostly in our vulnerable population. But the first wave has left a damaging effect on our health system that we are struggling hard to fix even now.

“Many tests, procedures, chronic disease reviews, screening, health checks had to be delayed during the first wave, creating a large backlog of work.

Dr Lee added: “In general practice, we have had to put in a range of infection control measures to keep patients and staff safe. This means it takes much longer to see patients or carry out procedures. For example, a face-to-face consultation might take 10 minutes usually but now takes twice as long as staff have to put on and take off protective equipment, as well as clean down the rooms between each patient.

"We have had to restrict activity at some clinics to provide a safe environment for some of our most vulnerable patients. No one wants a waiting room full of the elderly, pregnant women, young children, patients with cancer, mixed in with people who might have COVID19. All of these restrictions have a knock-on effect in terms of reducing the number of appointments and slots.

However, GP practices will not be affected by the new national lockdown restrictions coming into place from November 5 and will remain open for those patients who need them. However if a breakout of COVID19 occurs within a surgery, it will need to close for decontamination.

Dr Lee explains that there is “no magic solution” to help with the frustration of patients as a result of not being able to access appointments or having to wait for tests and procedures.

Dr Lee said: “We really need the help of our public. To understand the very real challenges we face, to use health services wisely, and to be patient – we are trying our best. But more importantly, we need to keep COVID19 at bay.

"We all need to work together and stick to the plan: frequent handwashing, use face coverings, keep a safe distance, avoid crowds and confined spaces, and self-isolate when ill. If we do all of this we can keep infections down.

"This will help our health services to keep going and gives us a chance to get on top of the mountain of work.”

To read the blog ‘Dr Andrew Lee – A winter ahead’ in full please visit the NHS Vale of York CCG website: www.valeofyorkccg.nhs.uk/a-winter-ahead