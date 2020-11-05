THE RATE OF homelessness in York has fallen over the last year - thanks to increased personalised support for rough sleepers during the pandemic, according to York council.

The council said the average number of rough sleepers every night in the city had fallen from seven to three. This is the fourth consecutive year that sleeping rough has reduced in York. In 2017, the official number of people sleeping rough was 29, in 2018 it was nine, in 2019 it was seven and in 2020 it is now three.

City of York council said the decline has happened largely by the council’s and partners’ specialist workers using a personalised and creative approach.

The annual official count of people sleeping rough takes place nationally between 1 October and 30 November.

This year, City of York Council did its count before its additional winter beds open to create a more accurate picture.

For two months before the count, information was gathered from partners, StreetLink, members of the public and findings by the regular street walks, to identify who was rough sleeping, who had accommodation and where people often slept.

When the research was conducted, individuals were offered a place to shelter.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods, said: “I’d rather no-one slept on York’s streets but I am pleased with this reduction. Our teams will continue to pro-actively engage with anyone rough sleeping in York and secure them accommodation and ongoing support.

“Because levels of rough sleeping continually rise and fall, a constant approach is essential in these uncertain times. The added concern around Covid-19 has prompted more resources and creative solutions to sleeping out and, as a result, more people have accepted the help offered.

“I’d like to thank the committed team and our partners for their continued dedication to help more people into safer, more stable accommodation.”

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of the Council, said: “This very welcome reduction in rough sleeping in York shows the impact of our partnership working and our personalised approach to help people off the streets and into accommodation.

“This has been supported by over £433k funding secured from the Rough Sleeping Initiative – £30k more than last year. The extra capacity offered by James House which opened this summer is very welcome and we have enough emergency winter beds for rough sleepers too.”

The council and partners continue to support rough sleepers in line with Covid-19 guidelines throughout the pandemic. Single people in our resettlement services are being allocated single rooms and we are grateful to those organisations kindly providing us with additional rooms for homeless people with lower support needs.

Street walks are continuing, with any rough sleepers found being offered a bed and support.

Rough Sleeper services are operating in the same way. For a bed, please go to 63 Lawrence Street or call them on 01904 416562.