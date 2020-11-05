INTRUDERS have ransacked a pub and restaurant which was recently gutted by a fire.

The Cresswell Arms in Appleton-le-Street was broken into sometime over the last two weeks, but only discovered by Rory Craig-Queen, who runs the business with his daughter, Emily, last Sunday.

He said: “In this current climate, just when you think things can’t get any worse, I go to check the charred remains of what is left at The Cresswell Arms, our home and business to discover some vile humans have managed to break into this burnt down shell and take upon themselves to ransack what we had left in the building.

“Even though the building is badly fire damaged they broke into the drinks store and help themselves to what ever they feel.”

Rory added: “Then have the audacity to go through the charity boxes, Emily’s charred remains of clothes and jewellery boxes, force open fridges and badly burned cabinets to see what they could scavenge.

“Not happy with just that, then proceed to smash pictures, mirrors, glasses and bottles.

“They must have been in there a while as they seemed to have quite a party.”

The Cresswell Arms, which had only recently reopened, was badly damaged in the fire, on September 23.

Rory and his daughter lost almost everything in the fire, including sentimental items, such as photographs and panto videos.

The pair are now staying at Chapter Two, the pub in Malton Rory also owns.

Rory said: “We have now employed security to monitor the Cresswell Arms, at further cost to ourselves.

“So if anyone has turned up at home stinking of smoke and covered in char dust just ask them where they have been.”

North Yorkshire Police were unable to comment on the incident.