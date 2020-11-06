A MAN who drove "like a lunatic" through Tang Hall has been jailed and told to forget his passion for cars.

Drug driver Luke MacKenzie Smith, went through red lights as he tried to evade police, York Crown Court heard.

He had never held a driving licence and was driving with both cocaine and cannabis in his body.

His barrister Rachel Scott said after his arrest in October 2019, he had served an eight-month prison sentence for aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent in east Yorkshire.

He was hoping to get a job as a car mechanic with a car dealership.

Since his release from prison he had been looking into going back to college to gain and improve his qualifications.

Jailing him, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris told him: "I understand cars are your passion. I would suggest you get another (passion)."

MacKenzie Smith, 24, of Bankside, Hull, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, two charges of drug driving and one of driving without a licence.

In addition to the six-month jail sentence, he was banned from driving for 34 months from the day of the court hearing.

He must take an extended driving test before driving without supervision again.

The judge told him: "You went through red lights like a lunatic.

"You could have smashed right into a car on the side.

"You could have killed someone or rendered them a paraplegic for the rest of their lives or catapulted a child out of a child seat in the back.

"Driving in this manner needs to be met by a prison sentence and always will be in my car, especially when the police are involved (in a pursuit).

"Any young man driving away at speed from the police in North Yorkshire need to know when the foot goes you, you go down."

Prosecuting, Michael Bosomworth told how police spotted MacKenzie Smith in the early afternoon of October 5 last year near Dunnington on the A1079, driving towards York.

He ignored their order to stop and set off at speed into the city.

He turned off Hull Road into Tang Hall where he jumped red traffic lights and overtook in a dangerous manner.

After a pursuit lasting about five minutes through the housing estate, he abandoned the car.

He tried to escape on foot but was caught and arrested.

Drug tests revealed he had cocaine and cannabis in his blood.

He told police he had panicked on seeing them because he had known he was wanted by Humberside Police.

Ms Scott said MacKenzie Smith had been on a 12-hour curfew since leaving prison as part of his release conditions. He didn't want to go back inside.

The pursuit had been short..

The judge said it had been a busy time of day and the chase had been in a built-up area.