A YOUNG boy from near York secured second place at the British Championships for motorcycling in his age group.

Luca Hopkins, from the Hemingbrough area, has been racing competitively over the last four years.

He competed in the European Championships last year and was also due to race in the World Championships this year. But, sadly, these were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Luca, 12, recently competed in the final leg of the British Championships in Teesside in his age group, which saw him come up against riders between the ages of 8-13 years old

The youngster managed to land himself second place, after a close competition missing out to first place, Harley McCabe.

Luca actually raced fastest out of all the competitors over the weekend, but sadly crashed out of the qualifying round.

However, he managed to pull it back and bring himself up to second from ninth place during the final leg last Sunday.

Luca’s dad, Richard Hopkins, said: “We are super proud of what Luca has achieved.

“We are looking onto next year now and hoping he can be successful on the new bikes.”

The British Championships was Luca’s final race of the year.

Luca will be moving on to race on Moto 3 bikes next year in the British Talent Cup, competing against some of the best young riders from around the country.

Richard went on to say: “We are looking to secure some sponsorship for next year.

“We’re expecting the cost to go up to £40,000, so if anyone can help us out it will be greatly appreciated.”

Further information on Luca and his racing can be found on his Facebook page at: https://bit.ly/3jXAwQY