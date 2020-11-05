TEAM members and guests in Greene King pubs across York have together raised £2,646 for Macmillan Cancer Support throughout recent months.
The fundraising was part of Greene King’s ‘Macmillan May’ initiative, which is a nationwide fundraiser that saw more than 1,700 of its pubs raise £1 million for the charity.
Events have ranged from Rock n Roll Bingo, Bonus Ball, cake sales and local businesses donated prizes for the Macmillan Washing Line.
Lynda Thomas, chief executive officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We’re absolutely astounded and thoroughly grateful to the wonderful team members and customers who have helped to raise this amazing amount, especially at this tough time.
“Adequate funding for charities and public support through donations and volunteering is more vital than ever.”
All of the events adhered to measures designed to protect the welfare of team members as well as ensure that customers can socialise safely.
Paul Edgley, general manager of Flying Legends, part of Greene King pub company, said: “The team and our generous guests are right behind our charity partnership with Macmillan and I would like to thank everybody for helping us to raise so much money.
“The support from the local community was amazing and it means so much to know that we’ve helped such a worthy cause, particularly during these difficult times.”
All the funds raised go towards helping Macmillan nurses and professionals provide vital physical, financial and emotional support for people living with cancer across the UK.
To donate, visit: macmillan.org.uk