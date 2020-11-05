A MOPED is thought to have been set on fire deliberately in a York suburb.
Firefighters were called out to Foxwood Lane in Acomb at 10.28pm last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and and Rescue said: "The cause of fire is believed to be deliberate. Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel and breathing apparatus."
Meanwhile Tadcaster crews attended a car fire in a residential street in Sherburn in Elmet at 12.30am this morning.
The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire before it could be put out and the cause is believed to be due to an electrical fault.
