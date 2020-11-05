ANTI-LOCKDOWN protesters have painted their messages of opposition along a wall on a York stray.

The graffiti has been appearing on the boundary wall between The Retreat psychiatric hospital and Walmgate Stray.

Messages sprayed on the wall have called for people to ‘defy lockdown’ and ‘sack SAGE’ - a reference to the Government’s group of expert scientists which has been calling for the lockdown to try to bring down the number of coronavirus infections before the NHS is overwhelmed.

The wall, which is close to a cycle path leading from Fulford Road to the University of York, was targeted earlier this year by graffiti writers in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and some of the new graffiti has been painted close to such messages.

For example, next to the words ‘Black Lives Matter,’ in black and whit paint, is a new message in orange paint, stating: “So do freedoms.”Another message says: “All businesses are essential... Sack SAGE.”

James Gilchrist, assistant director for transport, highways and the environment at City of York Council, said graffiti both spoiled the local environment and caused criminal damage.

“We remove graffiti from this location on a regular basis and will remove this graffiti as soon as conditions allow,” he said.

“We can clear graffiti from a range of places and once reported to us we aim to clean it within four days if possible.

“ People can report graffiti direct to us at www.york.gov.uk/ReportGraffiti”

A spokesman for The Retreat said: “We work closely with the council to identify and remove any graffiti of any nature.

“We have had occasion to remove a number of pieces of graffiti both before and after lockdown in March.

“We will continue to do all we can to protect the assets of the Retreat and the environment for the local community.”