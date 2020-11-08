SEND us your photos of the Yorkshire coast, we said.

And so you did: dozens of them.

The selection on these pages are just a few of the many images you submitted to us.

But they demonstrate - as if we needed reminding - just how beautiful, dramatic and varied Yorkshire’s coastline is.

There are cliffs, harbour walls, stunning seascapes, colourful beach-huts - and an extraordinary, panoramic aerial shot showing Whitby nestled in its stretch of coast. The photo, taken by Simon Penson using a drone, gives you a real sense of the protection that the harbour offers to ships that seek its sanctuary. Safe harbour indeed.

Press camera club member Barney Sharratt submitted a glorious Technicolour photo of the Scarborough foreshore as seen from the Spa: it is all busy-ness and activity - may those days soon come around again.

And, perhaps best of all, there is even a wonderful photo of a seal on a rock at Ravenscar. Its flipper is cocked on one hip, as though it is saying to the photographer ‘can’t you just leave me alone?’. Thanks to Jess Paylor for that one. Magnificent.

This wasn't a competition, so there are no prize winners. But we thought that, now we're in lockdown again and it is likely to be a while while before most of us can get to visit any of these places ourselves, the photos might just cheer you up.

So enjoy the sights of the seaside - and start making plans for which part of Yorkshire’s stunning coast you will be visiting once we get through this second phase of lockdown.

Let's face it - you'll be completely spoiled for choice...