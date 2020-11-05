YORK moved into its second lockdown today after residents and visitors enjoyed one last opportunity yesterday to shop and eat out in non-essential stores and restaurants.

Shops such as Waterstones and Card Factory were busy as customers took their chance to buy Christmas presents and cards - aware that the lockdown might not end on December 2 if the coronavirus infection rate has not come down enough.

However, there was little sign of the ‘panic buying’ which has been reported in some other parts of the country.

Some York shops which shut during the spring lockdown have revealed that they won’t be closing this time round.

For example, Tullivers, a health food store in Colliergate, which is categorised as essential but closed in the spring, will stay open.

Manager Gina Cole said the store had had time since the first lockdown to work out safety protocols for customers, such as restrictions on numbers and distancing.

DIY stores such as B & Q in Hull Road are also staying open this time, and Barnitts in the city centre has announced it will stay open until Sunday to assess how much demand there is from customers.

Meanwhile, there was good news yesterday from York Minster when it announced that Dean’s Park would stay open during this lockdown, from 10am to 4pm, with people using it required to adhere to Government guidance on social distancing.

The park remained closed for a considerable time during the spring lockdown, prompting criticism from people who felt it provided vital open space for exercise.

A Minster spokeswoman also said that the cathedral would continue to open for private prayer, from 10am until 12 noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 1pm until 3pm on Sunday with a member of the Minster’s clergy team saying a prayer every half hour.

However, she said the cathedral would be closed for services and sightseeing, in line with the Government’s new measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, although Christian worship, fellowship, music and reflection would be available through its digital channels during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, and other church leaders are inviting Christians across the nation to participate in a month of prayer through the lockdown.

He said: “At this challenging time when all of us are fearful and anxious, and when so many are suffering, it is the one thing we can all do.

“We can pray and invite God to change us, giving us the solace, strength and comfort we need for the difficult winter that is ahead of us.”