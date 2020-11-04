POLICE in York are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run crash.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Hull Road just by the Shell garage at about 9pm on Tuesday, November 3 and involved a black Renault Clio and a black Nissan X-Trail.
A spokesman for the force said: "The driver of the Clio left the scene without exchanging details with the other party involved.
"The occupants of the X-Trail received minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dave Ellison. You can also email 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200193742
