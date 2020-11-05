VIKINGS and the medieval period is being brought to life for children who are missing out on school trips.

The education team at The Jorvik Group of attractions has launched a series of education packages and resources to ensure students continue to enjoy a vibrant history curriculum, even if they are not able to leave the classroom.

Frances Bennett, interpretation and engagement manager for the group, said: “School visits to museums and attractions all over the country have been hugely impacted by the pandemic, with many schools postponing trips that they’d normally take over the autumn/winter period.

“We were delighted to welcome our first school groups back for visits to Jorvik Viking Centre earlier this month, with measures in place to support and maintain the group’s bubble so we could offer a safe, fun visit.”

As visitor attractions close for the new national lockdown, school visits are impossible for the next four weeks.

The team has been working hard behind the scenes at Barley Hall and DIG: An Archaeological Adventure, as well as Jorvik Viking Centre, to enable the education team to engage with schools both virtually and with resource packs for hire.

The team has been running virtual outreach sessions across various platforms, including Zoom, Google Meet, V-Scene and Skype for a few years, and this has now been extended to cover more of the curriculum, from primary to GCSE-level studies, covering subjects from Roman archaeology to Viking warriors and medieval medicine.

The cross-curricular sessions integrate literacy, science and other areas alongside the same history curriculum areas as conventional school visits to the attractions.

Fran added: “We have also looked at how we can use different technologies to deliver the sessions so that we can continue to support our schools even if a whole year group is isolating.

“To support social distancing for the historic interpreters that are taking part, we have sets and green screen facilities within Monk Bar – where The Richard III Experience would normally operate – to create self-contained studios for the sessions.”

The team has created boxes of artefacts and replica items that teachers can borrow, and online resources are available to download.

‘Discover from Home’ activities on the JORVIK website (www.jorvikvikingcentre.co.uk) also encourage independent learning, ideal for home schooling or extension activity.

The Virtual Outreach programme has been developed with support from a number of charities.

Director of attractions, Sarah Maltby said: “This support has been absolutely invaluable, particularly supporting the purchase of the technology required to deliver these programmes, and through helping fund the education team who otherwise would have been furloughed whilst school visits were on hold. “Now they are set up and ready to be delivered, hosting virtual outreach sessions will keep our team busy over the coming months when numbers passing through the attraction are inevitably lower than we would expect in a normal year.

"The attractions and museums sector is under huge pressure to cut overheads at the moment; this will help us retain our skilled team of interpreters and educators.”

For more details of The JORVIK Group’s new educational packages, visit: www.jorvikvikingcentre.co.uk/education, call (01904 615505) or email schools@yorkat.co.uk.