THE Yorkshire Arboretum has confirmed it will remain open under the second lockdown.
The government confirmed yesterday that public gardens can remain open during the English lockdown period, acknowledging the physical and mental benefits everyone gains from being outside in green spaces and the arboretum, near Castle Howard, will saty open until November 30.
Yorkshire Arboretum Director Dr John Grimshaw said: “We look forward to seeing you again in the next few weeks. Our Covid-19 security measures remain firmly in place, and in the wide open spaces of the arboretum you can be as socially distant as you wish! Members and volunteers are welcome to visit at any time, but pre-booking is essential for non-members.
"However the Arboretum Café and Visitor Centre will be closed from this evening in accordance with lockdown restrictions. The toilets will remain open, and will be cleaned regularly.
"Despite recent rough weather there is still a lot of lovely autumn colour to be seen, there are heaps of leaves to scuff through, and the trees show off their shapes as we transition into winter. Please come to see them.”
The arboretum will continue to take bookings through its website at: www.yorkshirearboretum.org