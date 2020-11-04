THERE have been over 250 new cases of Covid-19 recorded across York and North Yorkshire, as well as new cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that there have been 43 new cases of the virus recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 3,925.
There have been a further 236 cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 8,854.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 208 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, taking the total up to 5,671.
Across the UK, a further 25,177 cases of the virus have been recorded, taking the country's total up to 1,099,059.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment