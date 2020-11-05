Bestseller The Streets of York is back - but this time as a calendar, not a book.

The original book, published in 2018, sold out and raised more than £70,000 for three local charities - York Against Cancer, the York Minster Fund, and York Civic Trust. A reprint the following year also sold out, with all proceeds going to York Against Cancer.

Now a calendar version has been brought out - with once again the proceeds going to the York-based cancer charity.

Drawing upon more than 300 illustrations (including original paintings and historic and modern photographs) the original book took the reader on a journey through the history of some of York’s best-loved streets. The calendar uses some of the same images - often pairing an old painting or drawing with a more recent photograph.

York Against Cancer general manager Julie Russell said: "The Streets of York Calendar is selling really well. One hundred per cent of the profit from calendar sales will help fund cancer services here in our city and surrounding area."

Sir Ron Cooke, the retired University of York vice chancellor whose idea the original book was, added: "This splendid calendar not only provides some excellent images of York streets, but also reminds us of some of the views we are missing during lockdown."

The Streets of York 2021 calendar is available, priced £6, shop.yorkagainstcancer.org.uk or by calling 01904 764466.

The York Against Cancer shops at York Hospital and in Huntington Road will be closed during lockdown, but you can arrange to collect your calendar from the Huntington Road shop, where there will be a skeleton staff.