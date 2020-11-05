THERE has been a significant rise in the number of children eligible for free school meals in York over recent years, The Press can reveal.

Figures from the Department for Education show that in 2019-20, a total of 2,728 York pupils were entitled to free school meals. This figure includes pupils from state-funded secondaries, primaries, nurseries, special schools and pupil referral units across the city.

This is a 35 per cent increase on the number of York pupils eligible in 2015-16 - 2,023.

In 2016-17, just 1,903 were eligible, while 1,942 were eligible in 2017-18, and 2,317 were entitled to free meals at school in 2018-19.

It was recently announced that children in York who receive free school meals will now also get food vouchers, funded by the city council, to cover the Christmas holidays.

City of York Council stepped in to provide children who are entitled to free school meals with vouchers during October half term - after the Government refused to back calls for the scheme to be extended.

Parents and carers of eligible children will now receive a £15 food voucher per child each week for the two weeks of the school Christmas holidays next month.

Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden said: “As the pandemic continues to disrupt our daily lives, increased numbers of families across the city are facing financial hardship, especially as we enter the winter months. The impact of the lockdown and Covid-19 on families across the city and the county is not of their making and money is increasingly tight, especially for those affected by reduced hours and lost jobs.

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought a new focus on the issue of child hunger, but this is a not a new problem. The absence of any support equivalent to free school meals in the holidays is a long overlooked problem, and it needs the government to step in and deliver on as a part of a longer term strategy to combat child poverty.

“It should not be down to individual councils to patchwork this government’s failures and effectively create a postcode lottery for whether children go hungry or not. However, it is clear that the government are willing to stand by and do nothing whilst vulnerable children go hungry, as a council we are not. Despite facing major financial pressures, we have committed to continue to provide this crucial support at what is such a challenging time for so many, as it is simply the right thing to do.

“I am pleased that we could step up and help support those who look to school for more than just education.”

He said the holiday period should not see the most vulnerable children go hungry and “thanks to a cross-party effort this will not be the case.”

Cllr Aspden added that staff at the city’s schools have been “incredible” in supporting children and families through this challenging time and hopes this step taken by the council will go some way in providing some extra support to families who are most in need.