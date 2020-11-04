A FOOTBALL ground in North Yorkshire was under water once again yesterday, but there are plans to build a new clubhouse.

Tadcaster Albion’s ground, The Global Stadium, suffered considerable flooding as a result of the River Wharfe bursting its banks following the recent heavy and prolonged rainfall.

Back in February the aftermath of Storms Ciara and Dennis caused flooding at the club and at the time they estimated that they would need over £40,000 to repair all of the damage and a Just Giving page was set up.

Club chairman, Andy Charlesworth, said they managed to get in to the clubhouse at about 2.30pm yesterday.

They found that the water hadn't got as high as the floor level and so hadn't managed to get in this time around, much to their relief.

There had however been extensive damage to fencing and there was rubbish everywhere in the ground.

Mr Charlesworth said that there is a plan to knock down and rebuild the clubhouse on its current site, but higher up, out of reach of the water.

He said: "Two thirds of the pitch is still under water, but we have done quite a bit of work since February when the floods came so the damage hasn't been quite so bad this time around and it makes things a bit easier to clear up.

"We'll still be trying to get a few people down, lockdown permitting, to help with the tidy up.

"Our long-term plan, and hopefully it won't be too long-term, would be to knock the clubhouse down and build another higher up.

"The estimated cost would be between £250,000 and £300,000 and we would be looking for funding from the Football Foundation, local councils and anyone else.

"Any local builders who would like to help would be more than welcome.

"We're hoping to submit the plans soon and have the work done by April/May time next year.

"We'd also like the Environment Agency to extend the existing flood defences from where they currently end just past the houses that are next to us so that we are all protected."