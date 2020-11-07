ACCORDING to data from the North Yorkshire police constabulary, 1772 crimes were reported this September in York.

We can reveal which crimes were reported the most and we can also tell you where the incidents are said to have taken place.

The majority of crimes reported were related to anti-social behaviour (688).

Violent and sexual offences accounted for 24% of total crime reports and there were 137 reports of criminal damage and arson.

Thieves may have been on the prowl in York this September as 51 burglaries were reported to the police.

Out of all of these crime reports, 35 are awaiting a court outcome and 719 are still under investigation.

In 9% of cases, no suspect was identified in any of the reports.

The data suggests that burglars are hard to catch as in 27% of reports, the burglar/s were never identified.

How many crimes were committed on a street near you?

This York crime map shows every burglary, anti-social behaviour, violent and sexual offence, criminal damage and arson report made in September 2020.



Type your address into the interactive map to see how many crimes were reported near you.

According to the data, the York streets with the most reported crimes in September were Minter Close and Clarence Street- 13 incidents were reported on each street.

The majority of incidents on both streets were related to anti-social behaviour.

On Minter Close 12 anti-social behaviour and one sexual offence reports were made.

On Clarence Street nine anti-social behaviour and four sexual offence reports were made.

Are you curious about the streets with the highest burglary rates in September?

The most amount of burglary reports came from Scarcroft Road- three burglary-related incidents were reported on this road.

How does this data compare to last year?

According to the data, crime rates have risen slightly when compared to September 2019.

In 2019, 1709 crimes were reported compared to 1772 in 2020 which shows an increase of 3%.

Across both years, anti-social behaviour was the most reported crime across both years.

However, reports of this crime increases by more than 24% this September when compared to last.

Opposingly, burglary reports have seen a 36% decline this September, along with shoplifting which saw a 24% decrease in reports.