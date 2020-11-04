YORK Minster will close for services and sightseeing from this evening until Wednesday 2nd December, in line with the Government’s new measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The Minster will continue to offer Christian worship, fellowship, music and reflection through its digital channels during the lockdown.

The cathedral itself will only be open for private prayer. A member of the Minster’s clergy team will say a prayer every half hour.

Dean’s Park will stay open and people using the park will be required to adhere to Government guidance on social distancing.

The Dean of York, Jonathan Frost said: "Once again we find ourselves facing challenging times in the life of our nation.

"It is a moment that will require every one of us to make sacrifices to keep our loved ones and our communities safe.

"This second lockdown will undoubtedly draw out of us, new acts of neighbourliness, thoughtfulness and mutual support.

"I am delighted that the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, has encouraged all of us to make this second period of lockdown a time of prayer.

"It is my hope that the Minster’s many friends across the city and the north will find encouragement for their prayers in the resources available on the websites of both York Minster and the Church of England.

“The Church will continue in a host of ways: through its support of food banks, through its care for the bereaved and the lonely and in prayer for the nation and its leaders at this time. We look forward to reopening on December 2.”

The majority of the Minster’s staff will be put on furlough with the remainder working from home.

From Thursday November 5 until Tuesday December 1, York Minster will be open as follows:

For private prayer only

10am until 12 noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

1pm until 3pm on Sunday

Dean’s Park