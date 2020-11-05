After 48 hours of American politics I find myself grateful to live in a country ruled by civilised elected individuals who do not behave like six-year-olds about to lose their favourite marble. The fear is that this spoilt immature individual could still end up as ‘leader of the free world’ again.
Isn’t it time the US realised that this person is an acute embarrassment? I realise that America has different standards to the UK, but the joke known as President Trump has run its course. America, its people and the rest of the world deserve better!
Liz Edge, Parkside Close, York
