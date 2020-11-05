I agree with Peter Mills (Letters, November 3) and Helen Mead (column, October 31) that we should give Christmas a miss this year. I suggest we postpone it until June 2021, when the weather will be warmer and the virus under more control.
We could safely sit in our gardens and even have a barbecue for a change. Our Christmas shopping could be done in the January sales, thus saving us all money!
Jenny Hilton, Holgate Lodge Drive, York
Cancel Christmas? Children would be devastated
In answer to Peter Mills, thousands of children would be devastated if we cancelled Christmas.
It will be a bright spot for them to cheer up this miserable time in which they are having to grow up. I for one will put up the tree and decorate outside the house with lights even though my grandchildren may not get to see them. All the children who live on our drive will, and also the people living on their own will be cheered up by seeing them.
Our drive and adjoining Grove are having carol singing where the two roads meet, plus mulled wine and treats for the children. So no, we are not cancelling Christmas!
Also, Strictly is another bright spot for many people at this time of year. Colours, smiles and happiness - who can knock that?
Janet Delap, Alwyne Drive, Rawcliffe, York
