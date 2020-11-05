I was proud to second the recent City of York Council motion calling on the Government to provide food support during the school holidays for young people who qualify for free school meals. The overwhelming support from all councillors except the Conservatives shows that City of York Council cares for vulnerable young people.
Perhaps all those Conservative MPs who shamefully voted against the Parliamentary motion to provide free meals in the holidays will now stop consuming the subsidised meals and drinks in the canteens of the Houses of Parliament. After all, they can’t afford to pay the full price out of their £81,932 salary, can they? The £3m a year it costs the taxpayer could feed a lot of hungry children.
Cllr Tony Fisher, Liberal Democrat, West End, Strensall
