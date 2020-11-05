A closer look at the statistics upon which our lockdown is based reveals that the quoted detail has been ‘cherry picked’ to produce the most doom-laden background.

If we are being spun yet another politically-motivated scheme that is not backed by up-to-date and realistic statistics the Government will not be forgiven by an increasingly sceptical electorate.

No more ‘world beating’ promises please, just the truth.

JA Whitmore, Orchard Paddock, Haxby

 