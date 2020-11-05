A closer look at the statistics upon which our lockdown is based reveals that the quoted detail has been ‘cherry picked’ to produce the most doom-laden background.
If we are being spun yet another politically-motivated scheme that is not backed by up-to-date and realistic statistics the Government will not be forgiven by an increasingly sceptical electorate.
No more ‘world beating’ promises please, just the truth.
JA Whitmore, Orchard Paddock, Haxby
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment