THERE have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 234.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 66 deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 302 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 33,637.
Patients were aged between 13 and 100 years old. All except 12, aged 56 to 99 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from March 30 to November 3.
Their families have been informed.