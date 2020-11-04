YORK'S Visitor Information Centre is closing and Shambles Market will only be open with traders of essential goods until further notice.

As the new national lockdown comes into force to curb the spread of Covid-19, Make It York has announced a number of safety measures to protect staff, residents, market traders and visitors.

As part of these, the information centre will temporarily close until further notice from 5pm today, Wednesday.

An email service will still be available and the visityork.org website will continue to be updated.

Make It York's #YorkatHome hub, showcasing inspirational virtual, online and digital things going on in York, will continue to help people learn more about the city and virtually experience the city.

Its Food and Drink hub will feature restaurants and venues offering takeaway orders and / or delivery. Details on further activity will be made in the coming week.

From tomorrow, Thursday 5 November, Shambles Market will be open with traders of essential goods only until further notice.

All traders have been contacted by the team with further details.

The Make It York team who will continue to work remotely are contactable by email and will continue to provide support to members and businesses across the city.

All enquiries about business support available can be emailed to business@makeityork.com

Visit York membership queries can be sent to membership@makeityork.com.

Sean Bullick, managing director at Make It York, said: "We understand these new measures bring further challenges and difficulties for many businesses across all sectors, and Make It York will continue its work with partners at City of York Council and York BID to provide the necessary support and guidance throughout this period of unprecedented uncertainty.

"We will keep updating the latest guidance outlining what measures are available to support public services, people and businesses through this further period of disruption caused by COVID-19 on our website at makeityork.com here and on visityork.org specifically for our Visit York members here.

"The Make It York team will continue to be in regular contact with our members, traders and other key stakeholders to provide ongoing updates as and when they become available.

"It is disappointing that we are moving back into implementing these tighter measures – however the safety of our staff, residents, visitors and traders is of paramount importance and it is crucial we all work together to support our local businesses so we can ensure York can build back better for the future. We thank all our members, partners and traders in advance for their continued support and understanding once again during this challenging time."