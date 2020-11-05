THE sister of a York cyclist has told how life will never be the same for their family after he died in a crash.

James Moore-Carnell’s sister Alexandra was speaking after an inquest into his death near the family’s home in Stockton Lane in July last year.

She said: “He had so much left to give in life. James was a beautiful, loving, kind young lad.

“James’s niece, his “little lady,” will never see her uncle James again and what happened to him has broken her heart - they did everything together.”

She said James’s nephew Shelby-James would also never get the pleasure of meeting his uncle and making memories with him.

“We talk about James every day and he is always with us,” she said. "Our mum has had her baby boy taken away from her and her life will never be the same again.

“My mum brought James and myself up on her own and and did an amazing job. We will get through this as a family together; our mum is being so strong and we are very proud of her. We all love James more than words can say.

“I would like to thank James’s friends for their love and support towards myself, our mum Catherine and especially James’s niece Lilly and nephew Shelby-James.”

The inquest heard that the crash happened after James had fallen off his bike and was probably invisible to a taxi driver who ran him over moments later.

There was only one light on his bike, which was not working, and he was not wearing any high visibility clothing when the crash happened.

The hearing was told that James, 27, was more than three times the limit when he had climbed onto the push bike at 1am on July 14.

He fell over at the same spot where he had escaped unhurt when his builder’s van had crashed into a lamppost in June 2017, after which he was banned from driving for 20 months, and fined £594 with a £59 surcharge and £300 costs.

His ban had expired a few months before the tragedy, but he was still using the bike to get to and from work and the pub.

He suffered chest injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash.

Coroner Jonathan Leach concluded his death was an accident, adding: "It would appear from the police investigation there was only one light on the bike - which was not working. James did not appear to be wearing any high visibility clothing.

“It appears from the CCTV footage he was unsteady on his bike which, in view of the level of alcohol he had consumed, is not surprising.

“The police also considered if James was upright at the time of the collision and whether he had been assaulted.

“It was their view neither of these events had occurred. They were satisfied James and the bike were on the ground.

“There was no explanation why the bike was on the ground on the wrong side of the road to his direction of travel.”

Blood tests revealed James had drunk 269 milligrammes - the legal limit for driving is 80 - and had also smoked cannabis, which would make the effects of the drugs worse, the coroner said.

The inquest heard that taxi driver David Healey, who was sober, had picked up the bike thinking someone had just thrown it away in the street and it was only when other people arrived that he realised there was a body under the car.

Mum Catherine Moore Carnell, who was lying in bed when she heard the impact outside, told the hearing “I just knew it was my son that fateful night. My heart has been broken.” Alexandra wept as she told how James had been “a father figure” to her own children, who had been devastated by his loss.