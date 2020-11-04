Emergency powers are to be used to shorten footstreet hours in York city centre during lockdown.

Andy D'Agorne, the city council's transport boss and deputy leader, said the hours when traffic was banned would be reduced, so that deliveries can resume at 5pm in the evening.

The aim is to allow city centre restaurants and cafés which will have to close under lockdown rules to least be able to offer an evening takeaway service, Cllr D'Agorne said.

The news was welcomed by Andrew Lowson, the executive director of York Bid, which represents city centre businesses.

Many restaruarants and cafés would want to operate a takeaway service during lockdown, he said. To do that, vehicles would need to be allowed in to make deliveries.

"So 100 per cent, the news that people will be allowed in from 5pm is great," he said.

But Alison Hume, the woman behind an 1,100-name petition calling on the council to re-open pedestrian zones to Blue Badge holders, described the decision as 'disappointing'.

She had called on the council to reopen footstreets completely during lockdown.

But while emergency powers will be used to reduce footstreet hours during lockdown so that traffic restrictions will operate only between 10.30am and 5pm, rather than running through until 8pm, they will not be used to fully reopen extended pedestrian areas to traffic.

"Presumably the business community have been listened to as the extra three hours will suit delivery drivers," Alison said.

"(But) it’s very disappointing that Cllr D’Agorne is tone deaf to the mood of the city and its disabled citizens, even it means turning the city centre into even more of a ghost town during lockdown.”

Cllr D'Agorne said that a council executive meeting on November 26 would review the footstreets programme.