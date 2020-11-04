A SERVICE of thanksgiving and commemoration for Remembrance Sunday will be live streamed from York Minster on Sunday, in line with Covid regulations.

The service will now be held without a congregation in line with the Government’s new national restrictions to control the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

The Archbishop of York, The Most Revd Stephen Cottrell, will preach at the service which will include the act of commemoration and the national two minutes silence. Only those required for the service will be permitted inside the cathedral on the day.

York Minster’s Precentor, Canon Vicky Johnson, said: "Now more than ever, we must find ways to keep the people of this country connected to the great traditions that have shaped our history and all of our lives.

"Livestreaming this simple service of thanksgiving and commemoration will make it possible for the people of the City of York and the region to be present in real-time, to pay their respects and to give their thanks for the duty and sacrifice of members of our Armed Services past and present."

Prayers will be said for the Royal Navy, the British Army, the Royal Air Force, Veterans, the Royal British Legion York and the City of York.

The service will be livestreamed from 10.30am on Sunday.

Go to York Minster’s social media accounts or www.yorkminster.org for details on the day.

On the same day at 4pm, a service of Digital Evensong will be broadcast from St John’s Chapel in York Minster.