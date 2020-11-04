A VAN has been stranded in flood water in York this morning.
These photos were sent in by a reader from Main Street in Nether Poppleton this morning.
It comes as the River Ouse appears to have peaked this morning at 4.22 metres above normal summer levels in York, leaving Skeldergate blocked and riverside businesses inundated.
A wall of sandbags built in the Clementhorpe area, accompanied by pumps, is protecting homes in streets such as River Street.
More sandbags and pumps are at the entrance to Tower Gardens, helping to protect Tower Street and nearby homes from flooding.
The Kings Arms, The Lowther and Plonkers were three riverside businesses badly affected by flooding.
With fine weather settling in, the floodwaters are now expected to recede gradually.