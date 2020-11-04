York's Museum Gardens WILL stay open during lockdown, it has been confirmed.

York Museums Trust has been waiting for final approval from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to allow it to keep the gardens open.

In a statement released this morning, a spokesperson for the Trust said: "The Trust can confirm we will be keeping York Museum Gardens open for visitors to explore and enjoy, from 10:30am to 6pm seven days a week.

"People can visit the Gardens with members of their household or support bubble or meet one person who is not in their household or support bubble."

As previously reported, however, both the York Castle Museum and York Art Gallery will temporarily close from 4pm today, 'in line with the Government’s new national restrictions'.

The Trust hopes to be able to reopen both attractions in early December.

The Yorkshire Museum never reopened following the first lockdown - although it is hoped it will re-open in the spring.

Staff at York Art Gallery and Castle Museum who work in 'visitor facing roles' are expected to be put on furlough: the government's furlough scheme has been extended for another month.

But the Museums Trust plans to keep sharing its collections and stories online: click here to find out more.

All of the attractions run by York Archaeological Trust - including Jorvik, Barley Hall and Dig - will also close for the duration of the lockdown.

People who have already booked tickets for the period when attractions are closed will be offered alternative times to visit when attractions re-open, a spoksperson said.

Fairfax House, the Georgian museum in Castlegate run by York Civic Trust, will also close during lockdown: as will York Dungeon. The Dungeon says that tickets already booked will remain valid until May 31, 2021.