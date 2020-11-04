BLACK Friday has started early as a retailer with several stores across York launches a month of special offers.

Boots is starting Black Friday today, Wednesday, and is extending it for the month - a first for the high street retailer - to tempt customers as the country faces its second lockdown.

Among the deals, is 20 per cent off fragrance brands including Givenchy and Georgio Armani, better than half price on Clinique and 50 per cent off Fenty Beauty.

Boots has also introduced more gifts under £5 or £10 this Christmas.

The offers will run online and in store from today, Wednesday 4 November through to Cyber Monday (Monday 30 November), with discounts across electrical beauty, fragrance, beauty gift sets and lots more. Elizabeth Hewitt, senior seasonal buyer at Boots UK, said: “Christmas shopping is going to be a little different this year, so we have also decided to do things differently.

"This Black Friday we will have more offers than ever before and we want to give our customers longer to shop them, which is why we will have offers running throughout the whole of November.

"We’ve introduced more better than half price deals this year, with strong markdowns on gifts across a wide range of categories. We know how important value is to our customers this year and in addition to these deals, we have introduced more great gifts for customers to get their hands on for under £5 and £10.”