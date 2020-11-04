UNIVERSITY of York students living in the city have been told that they should not go home before or during lockdown.

Some students had asked about whether or not they can leave their term time home to go elsewhere during the coming weeks.

The university has now written an email to students saying they should stay in York until the end of the lockdown period.

In the email sent out on Tuesday, academic registrar Wayne Campbell says: "We have had questions from some students about whether or not you can leave your term time home to go elsewhere before, or during, lockdown. I know how bewildering and overwhelming all of this can seem.

"So I am writing to let you know that we have, just this afternoon, received updated government guidance.

"That guidance is really clear in requesting that students should not leave their term-time address before November 5, or during the period of lockdown from November 5 up to December 2."

He adds: "It is important to also consider the context that the city of York remains in Level 2 (High), so even before Thursday, November 5, the current guidance also asks that students shouldn’t move from one household to another.

"For most students, this means we are requesting that you stay in York until the end of the lockdown period."

He said there are some exceptions to this:

- if you have formed a support bubble with another household (this can only happen if either you or they live in a single adult household)

- if you need to provide or receive care

- to access medical care

- for compassionate reasons.

The email finishes by saying: "The University continues to offer face-to-face learning opportunities on campus and we encourage you to participate as fully as you can. During this time, you can socialise with everyone in your student household and you can still meet with one friend at a time outside your household in outdoor locations.

"We will be announcing further measures to provide welfare and social support to help you through this extraordinary period. But please for now we ask that you stay in York.