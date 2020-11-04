Three of York's biggest libraries will be able to continue to open on a limited basis during lockdown - though the city's other libraries will have to close from tomorrow.

Acomb, Tang Hall and York Central libraries will remain open - but only for 'essential PC' use and to offer a click and collect service.

The decison is in line with advce just issued by Public Health England.

Explore York chief executive Fiona Williams said there were still a 'significant number' of York people without access to the internet at home.

Such people would be able to ring ahead to book a one-hour time slot to use the PCs at York Central, Tang Hall or Acomb, she said.

They could then use the computers to fill in benefit claims, make job applications, or send emails.

Anyone using the computer service during lockdown will be expected to wear a facemask, she said.

They will be met at the entrance of the library at the agreed time, and escorted to a computer. Once they have finished, they will be escorted out of the library again, and the computer they used will be cleaned.

People without internet access were 'hugely disadvantaged', Fiona said - especially at a time like this. "That is why it is so important that we can offer this service."

Click and collect will operate in a similar way. Readers cwill be able to request books online or by calling ahead. They arrange a time - and turn up at the designated library at that time to collect their books.

Only Tang Hall, Acomb and York Central libraries will be offering click and collect and PC access, however. All the other city libraruies will be closed from tomorrow. Most staff will be placed on furlough.