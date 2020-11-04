A FOOTBALL ground in North Yorkshire is under water once again today.
Tadcaster Albion's ground, The Global Stadium, has again suffered considerable flooding as a result of the River Wharfe bursting its banks following the recent heavy and prolonged rainfall.
Back in February the aftermath of Storms Ciara and Dennis caused flooding at the club and at the time they estimated that they would need over £40,000 to repair all of the damage and a Just Giving page was set up.
Today in a short statement, the club has said: "At this time, it has not been possible to access the building which houses the club house and changing rooms.
"A further statement will be issued as soon as more information is to hand."
