A MAN was allegedly attacked by a group of people in a North Yorkshire town, and his partner was also reportedly assaulted.
The incident initially started in the queue to the Opera House Casino on St Thomas Street in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said the male victim became involved in an altercation with a group of two men and two woman, and this led to all five being ejected separately by security.
As he was walking on North Street, the victim said he was further attacked by the group, the force added.
It said the victim’s partner attempted to stop the assault and she was also allegedly assaulted.
One of the men in the group is described as white, around 6ft tall, ginger goatee beard, and he was wearing a long sleeved green top.
The other man was also white with blond hair, he had a light coloured beard, and he was wearing a short sleeved white top.
One of the women had dark hair.
The incident happened between 11pm and midnight on August 31.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information about the alleged assault.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joel Varey, or email joel.varey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200154054.
