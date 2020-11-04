THERE has been a further rise in the number of coronavirus cases across York and North and East Yorkshire, the latest figures show.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that there have been a further 58 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 3,882.
There have been 193 new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, which bring the total there up to 8,618.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire there have been 160 new cases of the virus recorded, taking the total up to 5,463.
Across the UK, there have been a further 20,018 cases of the virus recorded, which takes the country's total up to 1,073,882.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
