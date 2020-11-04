A TEENAGER allegedly damaged a York shop door after youths were asked to put on face masks by staff.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the incident at Costcutter on Allerton Drive, Nether Poppleton, on October 27 at about 7.30pm.
The force said a group of teenagers were asked to put masks on by shop staff.
It said this was followed by criminal damage to the shop window.
A spokesperson for the force added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the identities of those responsible."
The teenage boy who kicked the door is described as white with pale skin, aged about 16, clean shaven, around 5ft 9in tall and with a slim build. He was wearing a dark hooded “puffa” jacket with his hood up, and light grey loose-fitting jogging bottoms.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harry Mallett, or email harry.mallett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200188903.
